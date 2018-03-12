Betsy DeVos Says She's 'Misunderstood,' Then Struggles To Explain Her Own Policies

However, in the very same interview, the billionaire advocate for school choice, which allows taxpayer funds for public education to be channeled to other schools, including private religious-based institutions, struggled to provide data backing up her signature issue.

DeVos claimed that when kids opt to go to private or charter schools, public schools also improve. Then, DeVos admitted she didn’t know if that happened in her home state of Michigan, where she has long advocated for such programs.

Here’s the exchange:

Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018

“Have you seen the really bad schools? Maybe try to figure out what they’re doing?” Stahl asked.

“I have not,” DeVos confessed. “I have not. I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming.”