Someone Just Bet A Ridiculous Amount On The Eagles In Super Bowl

Now that’s confidence in the underdog.

The casino’s Jay Rood wouldn’t divulge the gambler’s name or the exact amount of the bet. He said the person is a repeat customer, and made a “multimillion-dollar” wager on the Eagles. ESPN noted that the amount is one of the biggest reported Vegas sports bets in recent history.

Meanwhile, sports handicapper and Pregame.com founder RJ Bell tweeted early Thursday that a gambler known as Sir Let It Ride had plunked down $3 million on the Eagles in Vegas and was looking to wager more. That may give credence to the video report above that Sir Let It Ride planned to risk a total of $10 million on the Eagles.

Sir Let It Ride won $14 million on the World Series between the victorious Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, Sports Illustrated reported previously.

Sir Let It Ride’s identity isn’t known, but he’s reportedly younger than 30 and is Eastern European. And he appears to really like the Eagles in the big game.

As of Thursday morning, the Patriots were favored to win by 4.5 points or more at many sports books.