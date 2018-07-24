From “Mad Men” to madly in love!

“2 Broke Girls” star Beth Behrs tied the knot with “Mad Men” actor Michael Gladis on Saturday at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, in a scenic outdoor wedding just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

The bride, who played Caroline Channing on the CBS sitcom for six seasons, donned a Monique Lhuillier dress for the occasion, while the groom rocked a custom blue Brooks Brothers suit.

A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs) on Jul 23, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

After the couple exchanged personalized vows, they exited the ceremony to a live rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

Behrs shared some sweet snaps, captured by photographer Sylvie Gil, on her Instagram account, captioning one: “I do, we did. Best day of my life.”

A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

A post shared by Emily Behrs (@emilybehrs) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Behrs and Gladis got engaged in July 2016 after dating for six years. Gladis, who played copywriter Paul Kinsey on “Mad Men,” popped the question at sunset on the rooftop of Hendricks and her husband Geoffrey Arend’s New York City apartment. Gladis even arranged for a jazz band to play Behrs’ favorite Miles Davis and John Coltrane song during the proposal.

“It was magical. I was sobbing!” Behrs told E! News at the time.

A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs) on Jul 11, 2016 at 8:34am PDT