07/24/2018 05:24 pm ET

'2 Broke Girls' Star Beth Behrs Marries Michael Gladis From 'Mad Men'

The photos from the wedding, which took place outside Jackson Hole, are beyond gorgeous.
By Kelsey Borresen

From “Mad Men” to madly in love!

2 Broke Girls” star Beth Behrs tied the knot with “Mad Men” actor Michael Gladis on Saturday at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, in a scenic outdoor wedding just outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The bride, who played Caroline Channing on the CBS sitcom for six seasons, donned a Monique Lhuillier dress for the occasion, while the groom rocked a custom blue Brooks Brothers suit.

After the couple exchanged personalized vows, they exited the ceremony to a live rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” according to Martha Stewart Weddings. 

Behrs shared some sweet snaps, captured by photographer Sylvie Gil, on her Instagram account, captioning one: “I do, we did. Best day of my life.”

“2 Broke Girls” co-star Kat Dennings served as a bridesmaid, E! reports, while Christina Hendricks of “Mad Men” acted as a groomsmaid.

Behrs and Gladis got engaged in July 2016 after dating for six years. Gladis, who played copywriter Paul Kinsey on “Mad Men,” popped the question at sunset on the rooftop of Hendricks and her husband Geoffrey Arend’s New York City apartment. Gladis even arranged for a jazz band to play Behrs’ favorite Miles Davis and John Coltrane song during the proposal.

“It was magical. I was sobbing!” Behrs told E! News at the time

Wishing the newlyweds many happy years together!

H/T Martha Stewart Weddings
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
