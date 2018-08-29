Texas GOP Slammed For Trying To Make Beto O'Rourke's Former Punk Band An Issue

The Texas GOP tried to make Beto O’Rourke’s punk rock past an issue on Tuesday, but it ended up getting rolled in the process.

Back in the 1990s, the Democratic Senate candidate played bass and guitar in a post-hardcore band called Foss.

Since then, he’s moved on to politics and polls show him in a tight race with Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

After O’Rourke declined to participate in a debate scheduled for Aug. 31, some strategist at the Texas GOP decided that bringing up his musical past was the best way to shame him.

On Tuesday, the Texas GOP Twitter account shared an image of O’Rourke and his former band with the words, “Sorry, can’t debate. We have a gig.”

Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans... pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

Spoiler alert: It didn’t work. At all. And Twitter users let the Texas GOP know it.

Definitely don't want to vote for this cool guy who did fun stuff and had friends. — ''Macho Man'' Rand Paul's Neighbor (@Neighbormania) August 29, 2018

Omg. Your strategy is to make fun of him for being in a 90’s band?!?! You need a new strategist! Half your GOP base was in a band as a kid. In fact, it’s one of the few bipartisan ways we bond - laughing as we remember our outdated hair, music, and high school bands. — Hannah Wanebo (@hannahwanebo) August 29, 2018

This is two more friends than Ted Cruz has ever had. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 29, 2018

Some people had a hard time dealing with O’Rourke’s musical past, but not in the way the Texas GOP probably hoped.

Others pointed out the flaw in the attempt to appeal to the pearl-clutching demographic.

Yeah, don’t vote for people who liked to play music in college. And you wonder why no one under 55 votes GOP. — I'm for America (@exelephant2017) August 29, 2018

Your strategy here is to try to make Beto look…cool? — John Jeffers (@JohnJeffers) August 29, 2018

One person warned the GOP that making O’Rourke’s musical career an issue would only make Cruz look worse ― and they provided photographic evidence.

Is Ted Cruz really trying to scare voters with pictures from Beto's band days when there are pictures of him out there as a mime? pic.twitter.com/waHTLM1fi5 — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 29, 2018