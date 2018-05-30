Betsy DeVos Meets Teen Wearing Trans Pride Flag During School Visit

A Michigan student didn’t miss an opportunity to make a statement when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited their school this week.

Eighth-grader Torin Hodgman wore a transgender pride flag as a cape during DeVos’ Tuesday appearance at the Grand Rapids Public Museum School in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The 14-year-old Hodgman, who identifies as genderqueer and prefers the pronouns “they” and “their,” can be seen walking alongside DeVos in the above MLive video. DeVos interacted with students, who presented a series of science and environmental projects. She did not appear to acknowledge Hodgman’s ensemble.

Hodgman said they had planned to ask DeVos about school safety for LGBTQ youths during a morning roundtable. While they didn’t get a chance to do that, Hodgman hopes she recognized the flag.

“Public schools are a place for all children,” Hodgman told MLive.

The student’s concerns are certainly justified. About a month into President Donald Trump’s tenure, the Department of Justice and Department of Education rescinded Obama-era guidance that schools should allow trans students to use bathrooms, locker rooms and other school facilities that align with their gender identity.