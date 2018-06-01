Betty Who Helps 'Queer Eye' Guys Give Their Theme Song A Fancy Makeover

To celebrate the start of their second season this month, the “Queer Eye” guys teamed up with pop star Betty Who to give their show’s theme song a colorful remix.

The “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)” music video, released Friday, features Who’s slick vocals and plenty of rainbow imagery, while the guys zing their public personas in perfectly cheeky ways.

For instance, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness does a few Pantene-style hair flips. Food and wine guru Antoni Porowski is seen surrounded by his beloved avocados ... and sporting a midriff-bearing hoodie.

Watch the full video below.

The clip concludes with the Fab Five piling into a bedazzled pickup truck and flying off into the sky a la “Grease.” A confused-looking Who, meanwhile, remains earthbound.