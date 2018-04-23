BLACK VOICES
04/23/2018 02:39 pm ET

Beyoncé Inspired Google To Give $100,000 More In HBCU Scholarships

Students at Texas Southern, Fisk, Grambling State and Morehouse will now be eligible too.
By Jenna Amatulli

Beyoncé is celebrating the two-year anniversary of “Lemonade” with two times the generosity, thanks to Google’s matching funds. Now, four more students will receive $25,000 grants for the 2018-2019 school year.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Last week, between her back-to-back blowout performances at Coachella, Beyoncé announced that her BeyGOOD initiative would be giving $25,000 each to four historically black colleges and universities for the 2018-2019 academic year. Her historic headlining performance on April 14 was the “impetus to mark” the new scholarship program, according to the announcement.

Google then stepped in to match Beyoncé’s $100,000 grant and enable students at four additional HBCUs to receive $25,000 scholarships.

BeyGOOD’s scholarship funds are going to Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University and Bethune-Cookman University. The Google-enabled scholarships will help Texas Southern University, Fisk University, Grambling State University and Morehouse College.

A Google spokesperson said in a press release that the organization appreciates the “vital role” that HBCUs play in “delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education.” 

Beyoncé and Google are now challenging other businesses “to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future.”

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Google Beyonce Financial Aid Scholarships Hbcu
Beyoncé Inspired Google To Give $100,000 More In HBCU Scholarships
CONVERSATIONS