Beyoncé Treated Coachella Crowd To An Epic Destiny's Child Reunion

Beyoncé’s history-making performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend included many surprises, including one epic reunion with her former group, Destiny’s Child.

The icon brought out former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams roughly 90 minutes into her two-hour set. Though the pair briefly reunited with Bey during her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, fans on Saturday night were treated to a three-song medley featuring some of the group’s greatest hits including “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Apr 15, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

The reunion came soon after Bey had brought out husband Jay-Z to perform “Deja Vu.” After performing with Destiny’s Child, Beyonce performed “Get Me Bodied” and danced with sister Solange, who also joined for a cameo appearance.

The star was meant to perform at Coachella last April but postponed her performance for one year as she was pregnant with twins. She became the first black woman to headline the famed music festival ― in a performance that is being praised as one of Coachella’s and Beyoncé’s best ever. It was well worth the wait.