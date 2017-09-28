STYLE & BEAUTY
Beyoncé Was Red-Hot Retro At The Bruno Mars Concert In New York City

By Carly Ledbetter

It’s a rare that Beyoncé is at Madison Square Garden and she’s not performing or watching a Knicks game. 

On Saturday, the superstar singer hit up the arena with Jay-Z and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, for a Bruno Mars concert. Bey wore a red dress from Valentino’s Resort 2018 collection, according to People, as well as white heels and a red purse from the designer.  

Gorg! 
All Valentino everything. 

In an Instagram video of her outfit, Bey showed off a pair of “chunky” earrings, a reference to Mars’ song bearing the same name.

The song “Chunky” also played in the video: 

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Bey’s all-Valentino outfit is the resemblance her hooded dress has to the housecoats and dressing gowns women used to more popularlywear: 

Marlene Dietrich in a scene from the romantic drama "Angel" in 1937.
A woman wearing a dressing gown in printed silk by Cardinal Cottons in 1956. 
A dressing gown by Paul Poiret on display at the Musee de la Mode de la Ville de Paris at the Palais Galliera in Paris, late 20th century. 

No one better than Bey to give us a little blast from the past. 

