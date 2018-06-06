Beyoncé And Jay-Z Show Off Twins Rumi And Sir During 'On The Run II' Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed images of their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, for the first time in months, just days before the siblings’ first birthday.

On Wednesday night, during the initial show of their “On The Run II” tour in Cardiff, Wales, the first couple of music showed a film across three screens with a scene that featured Bey, Jay, Rumi and Sir on either side of the words “Love Never Changes.”

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rumi, and Sir Carter. pic.twitter.com/pwpkEX9iZk — BEYONCÉ COLLECTION (@BeyCollection) June 6, 2018

Beyonce and Jay Z show off their twins Sir and Rumi at the opening of #OTRll. pic.twitter.com/FjNJsJgWts — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) June 6, 2018

this tew much. the twins and their mother! pic.twitter.com/QNy8WVahyJ — legends only (@narryyonce) June 6, 2018

Snapshots of the moment in Principality Stadium lit up Twitter and fans clamored to show their excitement over the famous offspring:

I almost fell out. Sir and Rumi sooooo chunky ☺️ — Miss Diyah (@SexX_cMOI) June 6, 2018

RUMI AND SIR HAVE BEEN SPOTTED. I REPEAT RUMI AND SIR HAVE BEEN REVEALED! — Kadia Blagrove (@KazzleDazz) June 6, 2018

Rumi and Sir are so chubby and cute — Tiff✨ (@YourHonestT__) June 6, 2018

If your baby isn’t as chubby as Sir and Rumi, then get it away from me ☝🏾 https://t.co/0X7wVnUXHs — Jazelle Kim (@JazelleKim) June 6, 2018

sir and rumi, I knew she would do this. HER MIND — Arué (@arueyy) June 6, 2018

The twins made their debut before the world when they turned one month old in July 2017. Beyoncé shared a photo on Instagram that was extremely reminiscent of her pregnancy announcement in February 2017.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The twins have rarely been seen since, with only a few instances of paparazzi capturing them out in public. Their very private parents also have a 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who gets out a bit more.