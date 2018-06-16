Beyoncé And Jay-Z Just Dropped A Surprise Joint Album Titled 'Everything Is Love'

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z during a performance of their "On the Run II" tour in Glasgow on June 9.

After months of rumors, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint album is out.

The project, titled “Everything Is Love,” is widely expected to be a follow-up to Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album “Lemonade.”

The Carters (that’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z if you weren’t following along) announced the release of their nine-track album during their “On The Run II” tour in London on Saturday.

Like anything Carter-related, “Everything Is Love” will cost you a Tidal membership if you want to hear it in full. But luckily for those of us who have, um, misplaced our passwords, the pair have deigned to release one track over YouTube.

In November, Jay-Z told The New York Times about a joint project he was working on with his wife that came together while working on “Lemonade” and his 2017 album “4:44.”

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he said at the time. “And we started making music together.”

