Beyoncé on Tuesday shared her Election Day enthusiasm with fans, including support for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” the star wrote on Instagram. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right.”

In a series of three posts, the Texas native struck playful poses while sporting a “Beto for Senate” hat.

O’Rourke is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in Texas. O’Rourke has garnered almost unprecedented support in the red state, and polling in recent months has shown O’Rourke and Cruz virtually neck-and-neck. Texas last elected a Democrat to Senate in 1988.

Beyoncé urged her fans to get out and vote, writing: “We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable.”