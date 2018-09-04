Beyoncé's Mom Shares Adorable Baby Photo Of Queen Bey For Her 37th Birthday

Bow down to this cute baby photo of the future Queen Bey.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, celebrated her daughter’s 37th birthday on Tuesday by sharing a ridiculously adorable snap of her as a 4-month-old baby:

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT

“On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you, my first born,” Knowles Lawson captioned the post. “Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️!” she added.

Last year, Knowles Lawson and a host of Beyonce’s famous friends (including former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams and Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) spoofed her “Formation” music video look with these portraits:

Beyoncé's family & friends incl. Blue Ivy, Ms. Tina, Michelle Obama & Serena Williams paid tribute to #Formation in honor of her birthday. pic.twitter.com/hUfQWLsAxx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 4, 2017

Bey’s rap star husband Jay-Z also marked her turning 36 by making the crowd at the Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia serenade her with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.﻿

