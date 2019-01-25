Beyoncé Shares Adorable Side-By-Side Photos Of Her And Blue Ivy At The Same Age

Instagram users are calling Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter “twins” after Queen Bey shared side-by-side photos of them at the same age.

The “Lemonade” artist posted the pictures Thursday, a couple weeks after her daughter turned 7 years old. She captioned the sweet post with a sentiment many parents can relate to as they watch the years fly by.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” Beyoncé wrote. “My baby is growing up.”

Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, are also parents to 1-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

The singer shared a video on Instagram on New Year’s Day that captured the highlights of the Carter family’s lives in 2018.