04/16/2018 08:55 am ET

Beyoncé Even Changed Her Nail Color During Coachella Set

Truly, she can do it all.
By Jenna Amatulli

Beyoncé’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance this weekend rocked fans’ worlds for a lot reasons, but one little element of her set is really causing a stir: The singer even managed to change her nail color amid costume changes.

Yes, while Beyoncé was absolutely killing it during her two-hour performance ― making history as the first black woman to headline the festival and bringing out former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to perform a three-song medley ― she also managed to get her nails done.

We’re crazy in love with the whole situation, and we’re not alone:

Excuse us, we need to go re-evaluate our lives.

