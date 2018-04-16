Beyoncé Even Changed Her Nail Color During Coachella Set

Beyoncé’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance this weekend rocked fans’ worlds for a lot reasons, but one little element of her set is really causing a stir: The singer even managed to change her nail color amid costume changes.
Yes, while Beyoncé was absolutely killing it during her two-hour performance ― making history as the first black woman to headline the festival and bringing out former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to perform a three-song medley ― she also managed to get her nails done.
We’re crazy in love with the whole situation, and we’re not alone:
Excuse us, we need to go re-evaluate our lives.
