Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman To Headline Coachella

Beyoncé made history this weekend when she became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ― and her fans were having a collective meltdown.

Queen Bey’s historic performance Saturday at the iconic music festival in Indio, California, drew thousands of attendees and included a Destiny’s Child reunion, as well as cameos by her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange.

The two-hour set featured some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits, including “Formation” and “Sorry” from her most recent album “Lemonade.” She was accompanied by a marching band, drumline and choir. See the full set list here.

Beyoncé was slated to headline Coachella in 2017, but ultimately pulled out of the event due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June. The “Irreplaceable” singer vowed to take the stage in 2018 ― and judging by the flood of posts on Twitter and Instagram, the wait was well worth it.

I just saw the greatest show to ever happen. @beyonce — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé,her Jay Z, Kelly, Michelle, band and dancers set fire at Coachella. In our lifetime the BeyHive buzzed around the world. Historic! Beychella, Beychella, Beychella! My friends jammed until they lost their voices. Hugs, Bey and Jay. — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) April 15, 2018

At this point, if you disagree that Beyoncé is the greatest performer alive, there's hateration where your heart used to be. This should be undisputed. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/4mGNfZ8ckb — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 15, 2018

The way Beyoncé just makes black women feel so good about themselves. Beyoncé is an affirmation. That’s all you really gotta say. I feel so good to be a black woman. — Sheetmask Peach (@blackgirlgonekb) April 15, 2018

The Blackness that filled this entire performance made this 1000x better #beychella pic.twitter.com/t9QoaFMesk — Shéa (@Beybroadz) April 15, 2018

See some of the best shots from Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella performance below:

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z take the stage Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images Solange joins sister Beyoncé during performance at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Beyoncé became the first black woman on Saturday to headline Coachella.

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage at Coachella.

KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images Thousands of Beyoncé fans attended the historic performance.