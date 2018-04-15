BLACK VOICES
Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman To Headline Coachella

Fans are re-dubbing the iconic music festival as "Beychella."
By Hayley Miller
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

Beyoncé made history this weekend when she became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ― and her fans were having a collective meltdown.

Queen Bey’s historic performance Saturday at the iconic music festival in Indio, California, drew thousands of attendees and included a Destiny’s Child reunion, as well as cameos by her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange.

The two-hour set featured some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits, including “Formation” and “Sorry” from her most recent album “Lemonade.” She was accompanied by a marching band, drumline and choir. See the full set list here.

Beyoncé was slated to headline Coachella in 2017, but ultimately pulled out of the event due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June. The “Irreplaceable” singer vowed to take the stage in 2018 ― and judging by the flood of posts on Twitter and Instagram, the wait was well worth it.

See some of the best shots from Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella performance below:

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z take the stage Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images
Solange joins sister Beyoncé during performance at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Beyoncé became the first black woman on Saturday to headline Coachella.
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage at Coachella.
KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
Thousands of Beyoncé fans attended the historic performance.
KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
Beyoncé fans were overcome with emotion during her set.
