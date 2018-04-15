Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Woman To Headline Coachella

Beyoncé made history this weekend when she became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ― and her fans were having a collective meltdown.
Queen Bey’s historic performance Saturday at the iconic music festival in Indio, California, drew thousands of attendees and included a Destiny’s Child reunion, as well as cameos by her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange.
The two-hour set featured some of Beyoncé’s biggest hits, including “Formation” and “Sorry” from her most recent album “Lemonade.” She was accompanied by a marching band, drumline and choir. See the full set list here.
Beyoncé was slated to headline Coachella in 2017, but ultimately pulled out of the event due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June. The “Irreplaceable” singer vowed to take the stage in 2018 ― and judging by the flood of posts on Twitter and Instagram, the wait was well worth it.
See some of the best shots from Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella performance below: