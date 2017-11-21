Beyoncé Reigns As The Highest Paid Woman In Music

In no surprise whatsoever, Beyoncé remains the reigning queen of music.

Forbes reported on Monday that Beyoncé is the highest-paid female musical performer, raking in a $105 million pretax. Adele took second place earning $69 million and Taylor Swift third at $44 million.

To form the list, Forbes looked at the pretax income of the stars from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The magazine didn’t take out fees from agents, lawyers and managers, and gathered information from Nielsen SoundCan, the RIAA, Pollstar and “industry insiders.”

Queen Bey released her much-anticipated sixth album “Lemonade” in April 2016. Her wildly successful Formation Tour grossed a whopping quarter of a billion dollars.