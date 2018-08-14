Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Detroit Tour Stop Was All About Aretha Franklin

Ailing soul legend Aretha Franklin was in many people’s thoughts at the Detroit stop of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour on Monday night.
Warmup act DJ Khaled whipped the crowd at Ford Field in Franklin’s hometown into a frenzy by playing her iconic track “Respect.” Hours earlier, reports surfaced saying the 76-year-old Queen of Soul was seriously ill.
Beyoncé dedicated the whole show to Franklin.
“We love you and thank you,” she told the audience, per the Detroit Free Press. She described Franklin’s music as “beautiful.”
Under doctors’ orders to rest and recuperate, Franklin canceled a raft of concerts earlier this year. The news of her worsened condition sparked an outpouring of love on Twitter from celebrities: