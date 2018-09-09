Beyoncé, Jay-Z Allegedly Threatened By Trayvon Martin Shooter George Zimmerman

George Zimmerman, the Florida man acquitted of murder in the controversial Trayvon Martin case, has allegedly referred to Beyoncé as a “broke whore” in a series of text messages obtained by The Blast that includes a threat directed at the singer and her husband, Jay-Z.

Zimmerman, 34, allegedly wrote that if he saw the couple, “they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot alligator.”

The messages were reportedly sent by Zimmerman to a private investigator who contacted him while seeking participants for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”, a documentary series produced by Jay-Z.

Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Trayvon Martin was killed in February 2012 by George Zimmerman, who claimed he shot the high-schooler in self-defense.

Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old, was killed in Sanford, Florida, in February 2012 by Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer who claimed he shot the high schooler in self-defense. The shooting sparked protests in cities around the country, but Zimmerman was ultimately found not guilty. in a verdict that spotlighted Florida’s “stand your ground” law. The case also helped inspire the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The latest alleged threats aren’t the first levelled at Jay-Z by Zimmerman, who previously threatened to beat the music mogul after a production team reportedly made unannounced visits to his parents’ home.