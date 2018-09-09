CELEBRITY
09/09/2018 09:14 am ET

Beyoncé, Jay-Z Allegedly Threatened By Trayvon Martin Shooter George Zimmerman

Zimmerman reportedly sent texts to a private eye concerning Jay Z's docuseries on the Martin case.
headshot
By David Barden

George Zimmerman, the Florida man acquitted of murder in the controversial Trayvon Martin case, has allegedly referred to Beyoncé as a “broke whore” in a series of text messages obtained by The Blast that includes a threat directed at the singer and her husband, Jay-Z.

Zimmerman, 34, allegedly wrote that if he saw the couple, “they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot alligator.” 

The messages were reportedly sent by Zimmerman to a private investigator who contacted him while seeking participants for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”, a documentary series produced by Jay-Z

Trayvon Martin was killed in February 2012 by George Zimmerman, who claimed he shot the high-schooler in self-defense.
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
Trayvon Martin was killed in February 2012 by George Zimmerman, who claimed he shot the high-schooler in self-defense.

Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old, was killed in Sanford, Florida, in February 2012 by Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer who claimed he shot the high schooler in self-defense. The shooting sparked protests in cities around the country, but Zimmerman was ultimately found not guilty. in a verdict that spotlighted Florida’s “stand your ground” law. The case also helped inspire the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The latest alleged threats aren’t the first levelled at Jay-Z by Zimmerman, who previously threatened to beat the music mogul after a production team reportedly made unannounced visits to his parents’ home.

In comments at the time of that incident in late 2017, Zimmerman said: “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.”

 

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Society And Culture Beyonce Crime And Justice Jay Z George Zimmerman
Beyoncé, Jay-Z Allegedly Threatened By Trayvon Martin Shooter George Zimmerman
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.