Beyoncé Channeled 5 Of Lil' Kim's Iconic Outfits And Lil' Kim Couldn't Cope

On Friday, Beyoncé revealed via Instagram that she’d channeled the rapper-actress for this year’s spooky celebration.

Beyoncé first shared this snap of herself alongside husband Jay-Z, who went dressed as The Notorious B.I.G.:

Beyoncé then posted this series of photographs, in which she mimicked some of Lil’ Kim’s other most iconic outfits.

Lil’ Kim was understandably thrilled:

She then shared these posts of her original outfits alongside Beyonce’s interpretations:

Lil’ Kim also had this to say about Beyoncé’s picture with Jay-Z;

This is so adorable and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/p0mwHN7U2S — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) November 4, 2017