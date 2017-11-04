ENTERTAINMENT
11/04/2017 05:56 am ET

Beyoncé Channeled 5 Of Lil' Kim's Iconic Outfits And Lil' Kim Couldn't Cope

"I'm speechless and honored."

By Lee Moran

Lil’ Kim is crushing hard on Beyoncé’s Halloween costumes.

On Friday, Beyoncé revealed via Instagram that she’d channeled the rapper-actress for this year’s spooky celebration.

Beyoncé first shared this snap of herself alongside husband Jay-Z, who went dressed as The Notorious B.I.G.:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé then posted this series of photographs, in which she mimicked some of Lil’ Kim’s other most iconic outfits.

Scroll through the post to see them all:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Lil’ Kim was understandably thrilled:

She then shared these posts of her original outfits alongside Beyonce’s interpretations: 

 Lil’ Kim also had this to say about Beyoncé’s picture with Jay-Z;

Well played, Beyoncé. Well played.

 

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Halloween Rap And Hip Hop Music Beyoncé Jay Z
Beyoncé Channeled 5 Of Lil' Kim's Iconic Outfits And Lil' Kim Couldn't Cope

CONVERSATIONS