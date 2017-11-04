Beyoncé Channeled 5 Of Lil' Kim's Iconic Outfits And Lil' Kim Couldn't Cope

On Friday, Beyoncé revealed via Instagram that she’d channeled the rapper-actress for this year’s spooky celebration.
Beyoncé first shared this snap of herself alongside husband Jay-Z, who went dressed as The Notorious B.I.G.:
Beyoncé then posted this series of photographs, in which she mimicked some of Lil’ Kim’s other most iconic outfits.
Scroll through the post to see them all:
Lil’ Kim was understandably thrilled:
She then shared these posts of her original outfits alongside Beyonce’s interpretations:
Lil’ Kim also had this to say about Beyoncé’s picture with Jay-Z;
Well played, Beyoncé. Well played.
