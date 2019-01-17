Beyoncé Tells Fans To 'Bow Down' For Michelle Obama's Birthday

Beyoncé shared a powerful birthday message for Michelle Obama on Instagram, and we love it like xo.

In honor of the former first lady’s 55th birthday on Thursday, the most Grammy-nominated woman in history posted a black-and-white image of Obama as a little girl, with “Bow down” emblazoned over it in block pink text.

Fans of Beyoncé will recognize the line from her self-titled multimedia fifth solo album, which featured the same block pink type over various images.

Many people on social media thought the post was for the announcement of a new album or song. While it doesn’t immediately appear to be such an announcement, representatives for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to a request for more information.