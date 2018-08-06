Beyoncé Shouts Out 'My Little FUPA' In Vogue And People Are Here For It

The September issue of Vogue has EVERYTHING: Beyoncé, cover images shot by a black photographer for the first time in the the magazine’s 126-year history, and, of course, FUPAs.

The singer, who was given unprecedented control over the September issue of Vogue ― including the cover, the accompanying article and the photo captions ― got real about her body, pregnancy, and what it means to be a woman.

That realness included talk about the FUPA, an acronym that stands for fat upper pussy (or penis/pubic) area. When you’re done clutching your pearls, just remember its officially Beyoncé-approved now.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot,” said Ms. Carter, in discussion about why she went with a more natural look for the shoot.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

We feel you, Bey. And many others on Twitter also felt the FUPA love and showed their excitement for the 36-year-old’s mention of it:

Beyoncé loves her little fupa, I now Stan her little fupa !!! pic.twitter.com/jX3HkDLBAS — D E W A Y N E (@DreDewayne) August 6, 2018

"But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."



Beyonce's one sentence love letter to her FUPA > all songs she's written about Jay. — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) August 6, 2018

There are so many beautiful tidbits & revelations in the essay @Beyonce wrote for VOGUE’s September issue, but this part is particularly *chef’s kiss*



“Right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”https://t.co/Mxov0z3lD4 pic.twitter.com/tjUpqmffSz — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) August 6, 2018

