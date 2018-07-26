Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Twins Rumi And Sir

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their beautiful brood are living the life on a European vacation.

Beyoncé shared photos on her website Wednesday showing she and Jay-Z with their three children on a yacht.

One photo shows the singer smiling down at her 13-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. The couple rarely share photos of their youngest children.

Beyonce.com Beyoncé with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

In another shot, Jay-Z holds little Rumi’s hand, wearing a yellow shirt matching his daughter’s outfit.

Beyonce.com Jay-Z and Rumi on the yacht.

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson, also makes an appearance in the photo album, as does the couple’s older daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 6-year-old reaches icon status in a solo shot that shows her in a stylish black-and-white swimsuit with a ruffled collar, sipping from a colorful drink.

Beyonce.com Blue Ivy pictured in a pool on the yacht.

Jay-Z opened up about his youngest children back in January, during an interview with CNN’s Van Jones.

“We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” he said jokingly. “They can just coo ... they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’”

He added: “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

Tina Lawson shared a sweet photo of the twins last month, around the time they turned 1. She captioned the photo, “My babies” with three heart emojis.

Though nothing will ever quite top the photo Beyoncé posted for the twins’ 1-month birthday last year: