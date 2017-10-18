STYLE
Beyoncé's Money Roll Clutch Is Totally Badass

It was made with over 10,000 Austrian crystals, natch.

Beyoncé looked like a million bucks in Brooklyn last night ― and not just because she was holding a crystal money roll clutch.  

She attended the Tidal X Brooklyn concert Tuesday night in an emerald gown that looked handmade for her body, because it was.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Yes. 

Her gorgeous custom-made Walter Mendez dress could have been a bit too much with its single shoulder, plunging cut-out and long sleeves. Instead, it looked like it had been plucked from an old Hollywood red carpet.

A post shared by Zerina Akers (@zerinaakers) on

Queen Bey paired the gown with a purple fur wrap, enormous gold Lorraine Schwartz earrings, sparkly Christian Louboutin heels and the pièce de résistance: a $4,995 limited edition clutch designed by Alexander Wang and Judith Leiber in the shape of a roll of cash, complete with an “industrial rubber band” enclosure.

Instagram/@Beyonce
Money.

Sigh. We’re green with envy.  

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Wowza.

