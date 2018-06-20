STYLE & BEAUTY
All Of Beyonce's Show-Stopping On The Run II Tour Outfits

Queen B's tour costumes have been ***Flawless.
By Julia Brucculieri

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour may have kicked off at the beginning of the month, but we’re still obsessing over all the stunning costumes the “Drunk In Love” singer has worn so far. 

In true Yoncé style, there have been plenty of bodysuits (reminiscent of her Sasha Fierce days) and a whole lot of drama. There’s also been one netted Gucci face mask, an entirely holographic outfit and some leopard print in the mix. 

We knew we could count on B to put her best thigh-high boot-wearing foot forward but to be honest, we weren’t ready for all of this (and now we can’t wait to see what else she has in store next). 

Check out all of her costumes so far:

  • This Stunning Purple Cape
    The entire ensemble was designed by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj0sEb0BNoh/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=peter_dundas" target
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This Leopard-Print Bodysuit

  • This Full-Skirted Dress
    It was actually convertible&nbsp;and turned into...
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This 'Single Ladies'-esque Bodysuit
    Can't forget those Sasha Fierce days.&nbsp;
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This Dramatic PVC Hat And Bustier Ensemble
    We're getting major "Formation" vibes.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This Holographic Ensemble
    Is it weird to want this entire outfit for ourselves?
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • And This Holographic Sequined Trench Coat
    As Jay-Z might say, "lights (a.k.a. this trench) is blinding, girls need blinders."
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This Head-To-Toe Gucci Lewk
    She means business.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • This Angelic Mini Dress

    The whole outfit is custom LaQuan Smith.
