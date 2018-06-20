Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour may have kicked off at the beginning of the month, but we’re still obsessing over all the stunning costumes the “Drunk In Love” singer has worn so far.

In true Yoncé style, there have been plenty of bodysuits (reminiscent of her Sasha Fierce days) and a whole lot of drama. There’s also been one netted Gucci face mask, an entirely holographic outfit and some leopard print in the mix.

We knew we could count on B to put her best thigh-high boot-wearing foot forward but to be honest, we weren’t ready for all of this (and now we can’t wait to see what else she has in store next).