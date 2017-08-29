In the wake of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Harvey on large parts of Texas, Beyoncé is making it her mission to come to the aid of her hometown.

The singer, who was born and raised in Houston, has pledged to do whatever possible to help the more than 30,000 people affected by the historic flooding.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the singer told The Houston Chronicle in a statement.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” she added.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé launched BeyGood Houston that will help with long-term revitalization and aid by supplying cots, blankets and pillows, baby products, feminine products, wheelchairs and more to Texans in need.

BeyGOOD is a philanthropic initiative launched by the singer in 2013 in conjunction with her Mrs. Carter World Tour that provides support to communities in crisis around the world, be it clothing, counseling, housing or medical assistance. The foundation raised more than $80,000 toward relief efforts in the 2016 Flint, Michigan, water crisis, and most recently helped the people of Burundi access safe drinking water.

Days earlier, the singer took a break from serving post-pregnancy looks to send a message to those impacted by the hurricane.

“Texas you are in my prayers,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the state flag.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has maintained a strong connection to Houston, perhaps most notably in her 2013 music video “No Angel” off her self-titled fifth studio album. Set in various districts throughout the sprawling city, the video serves as the singer’s love letter to her hometown and its local hip-hop scene.