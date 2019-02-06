Biden Dings Trump's 'Failed' SOTU, Says Stacey Abrams Did Better In Less Time

Joe Biden bashed President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address while praising Stacey Abrams’ rebuttal, saying it is the former Georgia gubernatorial nominee who really knows what makes America great.

The former vice president posted his scathing one-sentence response on Twitter late Tuesday after both speeches had concluded, chalking Trump’s remarks up as a failure:

Stacey Abrams achieved in a matter of minutes something Donald Trump failed to do in over an hour -- to embrace and give voice to the spirit and core values that make America great. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2019

Trump, reading his nearly 90-minute speech from a teleprompter, began on a note of bipartisanship and unity ― a refreshing message following the rancorous 35-day government shutdown, which he failed to mention. But he eventually spiraled into his usual arguments on matters that included border security and abortion.

During her rebuttal ― the first given by a black woman ― Abrams spoke out against voter suppression and racism.

She also made a point of denouncing the government shutdown as a manipulative abuse of federal workers, blaming Trump for using it to demand billions in border wall funding.

Despite the tough talk, Abrams emphasized that she doesn’t “want him to fail.”