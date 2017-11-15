Big Change Will Bring Families Together and Increase Revenues for Airports

During the early days of aviation many airports were the focal points of their communities. People would visit just to have coffee or they would head to the observation deck for an up close look at the new modern marvels landing and taking off. As aviation began to grow so did the nations airport system and with that came larger more economically and environmentally efficient mega structures. Then the unthinkable happened in September 2001 and airport security turned into a military operation. In fact I am not sure TSA will ever gain the respect they deserve but pretty soon you may begin to like them and here’s why.

New technology. Things like facial recognition, biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Cloud and CCTV might make the TSA’s job a little easier, and for sure less intrusive and out of the customers direct experience. Technology may allow you to be scanned and screened without ever telling you. From what I have seen at Passenger Terminal Expo 2017, Airports Council International Annual Conference (ACI) and Future Travel Experience, ideas have now grown from concept to reality.

However, implementing change never happens quickly but what I like is that something really old, but really cool, is coming back to the airport. Bigger than any technology and more revenue producing than any new store or restaurant. Think back to the 80’s and 90’s. Remember getting off the airplane and seeing your loved ones waiting for you at the airport gate? How many loved the feeling of having someone waiting for you? Do you remember the feeling of getting off the plane and seeing your family and friends right away? They were able to walk with you to baggage claim and it always seemed that bags came quicker back then. I recall seeing couples crying as they gave their last good byes and grandparents making sure their grandchildren were safely aboard. Some of you may remember even feeling slighted when you had no one to greet you at the gate. But mostly I remember when I was 18 and my mother died while I was mid-air coming home from college. I remember getting off the plane and to see the faces of my father, sister, aunt and uncle at the end of the jet bridge which allowed me to crumble to the ground because they were there waiting to pick me up. Then after the funeral, when my father took me back to the airport to leave for school, I looked over my shoulder at the end of the jetbridge as I stepped into the plane only to see his face nodding to me as I boarded the plane to start the next chapter of my life.