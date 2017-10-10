Understanding the capabilities and disruptive threats of big data is a must for all sophisticated finance professionals today. This article considers the development and current state of Big Data Finance, as it relates to innovation in investment management, intermediation (broking), insurance, risk management, and most other aspects of Finance.

Big Data Finance is a revolution as well as an evolution that has come prominence several decades. Chartists and other technical analysts since at least the 1920s have utilized market data to derive upcoming patterns of prices. Perhaps the first formal breakthrough in Big Data Finance occurred in the 1980s, when companies like Bloomberg began packaging and delivering market data in large sets to investment professionals. Big Data Finance 1.0 allowed for extensive data mining, yet with still limited mathematical tools. Computer terminals were expensive, clunky and slow. Still, the inferences were valuable and much sought after.

Big Data Finance 2.0 came with the explosion of the Internet in the late 1990s. Suddenly, it became possible to receive streaming real-time or near-real-time financial data. The innovation enabled the growth of financial technologies such as electronic trading, and market making. Efficient online communication facilitated deal-making, globalization of trading, and much more. The efficiencies of Big Data Finance 2.0 streamlined financial services’ processes, and brought down previously prohibitive costs of financial transactions by a factor of 100.

Big Data Finance 3.0 is presently upon us. Big Data Finance 3.0 is really about managing the scale of data and extracting the information within. Today’s big data is about faster, better analytics, an ability to extract that “needle from the haystack” using the latest data science inferences, and storing, managing and integrating ultra-large sets of streaming and historical data of all kinds: market data, social media data, news, regulations, announcements, and so on.