Sun hats are the accessory for summer. But not just any sun hats, ridiculously oversized sun hats.

We’re not exaggerating here. When it comes to this summer’s trend, the bigger the better, which is actually kind of perfect for anyone who wants a little more sun protection. Not only are extra-wide brimmed hats very trendy, they’re also great for protecting your face and shoulders from the sun’s harmful rays, keeping your skin (and dermatologists everywhere) happy.

Now, we know a wide-brimmed straw hat for summer is nothing new, but Vogue has credited high fashion label Jacquemus with bringing them to a new XXL level. Both model Emily Ratajkowski and Danish it-girl Emma Rosenzweig have stepped out in the brand’s famous La Bomba hat, which costs $431 for the “small” version and $697 for the full-size version.

Then there’s Bella Hadid, who sported an equally massive straw hat by Olmos & Flores for a recent photo shoot. That hat, which is essentially big enough to be a personal sun shelter, sells for about $323. Even Justin Bieber got in on the trend, which was also seen on the runways at Missoni and Vivienne Westwood.