'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Already Looks To Die For

David E. Kelly will once again write the scripts and executive produce the show’s seven-episode second season. This time around, however, “American Honey” director Andrea Arnold will direct and also executive produce, taking the reins from Jean-Marc Vallée.

The new season will “explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” according to the logline for the next chapter. “Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Actors Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage are all expected to return. Streep is slated to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the late Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

“Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I,” Witherspoon told Seth Meyers earlier this month, recounting how Streep joined the project. “And it said, ‘OK, I read the part and I love it and I’m going to do it.’ And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?’ And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, ‘This is really happening. You’re really working with Meryl Streep.’”