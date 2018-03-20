'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Already Looks To Die For

No Meryl Streep sightings yet, but the second season of “Big Little Lies” is officially underway and shaping up to be even better than the first.
Filming for the highly anticipated next chapter of HBO’s decorated series kicked off on Friday, and its stars are already sharing behind-the-scenes peeks from the set.
Actress Laura Dern posted a photo with co-star Reese Witherspoon on Monday. The picture shows the two sitting outside the show’s famed coffee shop, where so much went down in Season 1, in full Monterey mom costumes.
Their characters repeatedly clashed over the first seven episodes, but found common ground in the finale (spoiler alert: turns out covering up a murder can strengthen a friendship), so consider us seriously excited for Witherspoon and Dern to share the screen.
The entire cast, including Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, are set to return to Monterey when Season 2 debuts sometime in 2019. Woodley shared a snap of her big return to being a brunette ― she’d gone blonde after the first season wrapped ― captioning the photo, “JANES BACK” with the hashtags #letsdothis and #BLL2.
Kravitz, whose role as Bonnie is reportedly expanded in the second season ― expect her hippie-dippie mom and emotionally distant father to drop by ― also shared a photo of herself ahead of filming.
“Bonnie’s. Back,” she wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.
David E. Kelly will once again write the scripts and executive produce the show’s seven-episode second season. This time around, however, “American Honey” director Andrea Arnold will direct and also executive produce, taking the reins from Jean-Marc Vallée.
The new season will “explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” according to the logline for the next chapter. “Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”
Actors Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage are all expected to return. Streep is slated to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the late Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).
“Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I,” Witherspoon told Seth Meyers earlier this month, recounting how Streep joined the project. “And it said, ‘OK, I read the part and I love it and I’m going to do it.’ And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?’ And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, ‘This is really happening. You’re really working with Meryl Streep.’”