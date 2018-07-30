Bigfoot Porn Has Become A Major Controversy In A U.S. House Race. Seriously.

Getty Democrat Leslie Cockburn (left) and Republican Denver Riggleman will be going head-to-head in November in the battle for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

A Democratic candidate in a hotly contested U.S. House race in Virginia has accused her opponent of supporting white supremacists — oh, and also of liking Bigfoot porn.

Democrat Leslie Cockburn sparked a Twitter frenzy on Sunday by sharing a curious drawing, apparently taken from Republican rival Denver Riggleman’s Instagram page, showing a Bigfoot-like creature with its genitals obscured by a “censored” sign.

Riggleman was “caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” Cockburn wrote in the tweet, referring to video showing her opponent hitting the campaign trail with Isaac Smith, co-founder of the white nationalist group Unity & Security for America.

“Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica,” Cockburn continued.

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Cockburn faces Riggleman on the November ballot for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Charlottesville, the site of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally.

She later shared another image from Riggleman’s Instagram page (which has since been set to private). That image shows Riggleman’s face superimposed on a drawing of Bigfoot, which also has its genitals censored.

“My ‘buddies’ thought this pic was fitting for my birthday next week,” read a caption, “and to celebrate my new book release in about a month or 2… ‘Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.’”

Riggleman until recently had been promoting a self-published book with the same “Mating Habits of Bigfoot” title on Facebook, according to The Cook Political Report. He has since deleted that page.

Riggleman also co-wrote a book more than a decade ago titled Bigfoot Exterminators Inc.: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt 2006. The Daily Progress newspaper in Charlottesville noted the book doesn’t appear to be sexual in nature.

From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21 — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

People on Twitter reacted with bemusement ― and amusement ― to the saucy Bigfoot allegations.

“Bigfoot porn being an actual topic of political discussion is my absolute favorite thing to happen in 2018,” one person wrote.

I leave the internet for a few hours, come back to find out...



1. There's a non-cartoon person going around being named Denver Riggleman

2. He's running for office.

3. He is a white supremacist.

4. Who is into Bigfoot erotica.



This would have been super weird a few years ago. — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) July 30, 2018

Bigfoot Erotica was the plot twist 2018 didn’t know it needed. — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) July 30, 2018

i saw bigfoot was trending and got really excited (huge bigfoot guy) and then realized it's because someone running for congress is into BIGFOOT EROTICA. what fucking planet am i on — ryan (@ryanyeetz) July 30, 2018

Bigfoot porn being an actual topic of political discussion is my absolute favorite thing to happen in 2018. This is amazing. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 30, 2018

Even before the Bigfoot twist, Cook Political Report had described the congressional race as “stranger than fiction.”

The seat is up for grabs after the Republican incumbent, Rep. Tom Garrett, abruptly announced in May that he was alcoholic and would not seek re-election. His resignation came days after a Politico report accused Garrett and his wife of turning his staffers “into personal servants.”

The district has traditionally swung Republican, though Democrats are hoping to flip the seat, in part by leveraging anti-Trump sentiment and outrage that followed the Charlottesville rally.

Democrats have railed against Riggleman, an owner of a craft beer distillery and a former Air Force intelligence officer, for his apparent support of people with ties to white supremacists, including Isaac Smith and Corey Stewart, a Virginia Republican Senate candidate who infamously said last year that white nationalists were not solely to blame for the Charlottesville violence. Riggleman has denounced white supremacists.

Now, it seems Cockburn, a journalist and author, is hoping to use Riggleman’s alleged Bigfoot interests against him, too.

“Leslie has been traveling throughout the district meeting with real people about real issues that matter to them,” Louise Bruce, Cockburn’s campaign manager, told The Daily Progress on Sunday. “Meanwhile, Mr. Riggleman is home scrubbing his social media of ‘Bigfoot erotica’ and who knows what else.”

Riggleman refuted Cockburn’s characterization of the Bigfoot material, telling The Daily Progress that the drawings unearthed by his opponent are not erotica, but a “joke his military friends played on him.”

Cockburn’s tweets with the Bigfoot sketches were “absurd,” Riggleman added.

Some people on Twitter urged Cockburn to focus on issues that really matter ― like racism ― instead of shaming fetishists. Bigfoot pornography, as BuzzFeed pointed out, is a robust genre of erotica with a sizeable audience.

dear @LeslieCockburn please stick to discussing an opponents scoundrel character. there is PLENTY wrong with DENBER WIGGLEMAN, but there is nothing wrong with getting hard for bigfoot or having other preferred pound that may seem unique. please prove love and reconsider this way pic.twitter.com/i8i0hCByZx — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) July 30, 2018

don’t 👏 conflate 👏 bigfoot 👏 sex 👏 with 👏 white 👏 supremacy 👏 https://t.co/CbziZjxJaI — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 30, 2018

I see more concern out here about Denver Riggleman being a Big Foot fetishist than I do about his campaigning with a white supremacist.

Can we all just get a grip for a second? — Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) July 30, 2018

Cockburn herself has been criticized by Virginia Republicans for her earlier writing. Her 1991 book about U.S.-Israeli relations has been slammed by the GOP as anti-Semitic.