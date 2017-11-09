Bill Clinton Reveals What He Misses Most About Being President

Bill Clinton pined for one thing after his presidency ended.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Conan,” the former president revealed that he really missed the playing of “Hail to the Chief” whenever he walked into a room at a public event.

“It’s amazing,” Clinton said to Conan O’Brien. “For three or four weeks, I was totally lost, I didn’t know where I was.”

During a lengthy interview, Clinton also spoke about his foundation’s work on tackling the opioid epidemic:

He dissected the way in which America had changed since his 1992 election victory:

And he recalled his time as a grocery store worker:

Then the pair compared their awkward adolescent photographs: