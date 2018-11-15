Bill Cosby Gets 2019 Court Date For Alleged 1974 Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault

NurPhoto via Getty Images Bill Cosby arriving his sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania in September. He faces a civil trial, for allegedly molesting a minor in 1974, set to begin in October of next year.

Comedian Bill Cosby, who is serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence for a 2004 sexual assault, now awaits another trial, for allegedly molesting a minor in 1974.

LA Superior Court Judge Craig Kaplan announced on Tuesday that the civil trial will begin Oct. 7, 2019, just over a year after Cosby was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand. The trial had been set to begin next month, but Deadline reports that Kaplan moved the date to “accommodate the court calendar and the changed circumstances of Cosby himself.”

Judy Huth claims that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1974 during a party at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15 years old. Although the statute of limitations for a criminal case has passed, she can still seek a civil suit because she was a minor at the time of the alleged assault. Huth, who is now in her 50s, filed a civil suit in December 2014, claiming sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“Judgement day finally came for Bill Cosby in the criminal case,” Huth’s attorney Gloria Allred told Deadline on Tuesday, referring to Constand’s case.

“We are happy that the court set a trial date of Oct 7, 2019 in our civil case against Mr. Cosby,” she continued. “While he is sitting in prison, he will have to be concerned that he will not be able to avoid facing a civil jury and judgement day in Santa Monica in Ms. Huth’s case.”

A spokesperson for Cosby did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Cosby is serving his sentence at State Correctional Institute–Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. During his two-day sentencing hearing in September, he was classified a sexually violent predator, which state law defines as a person with “a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses.”