Here's Bill Cosby’s Official Mugshot After He Was Sentenced For Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby, the disgraced comedian accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women over the course of his decadeslong career, was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of one woman in 2004. Here’s his mugshot:

Montgomery County Correctional Facility Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison.

“The day has come,” Judge Steven O’Neill, of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania, told the 81-year-old before sentencing him on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. “Your time has come.”

Cosby was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University in Philadelphia. HuffPost reporter Alanna Vagianos, who reported from the courtroom on the day of his sentencing, noted that Cosby merely shook his head when told how long he would be in prison.

Actress Janice Dickinson, who has also accused Cosby of sexual assault, laughed as the former entertainer was led from the courtroom.