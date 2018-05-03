Motion Picture Academy Expels Bill Cosby And Roman Polanski

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which administers the Oscars, has expelled comedian Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski, the organization announced in a statement Thursday.

The Academy said its board of governors voted on Tuesday to expel the two men, citing its newly adopted standards of conduct.

“The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity,” the organization said in a statement.

Last week, Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, among dozens of women who have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct.

Polanski has lived in exile in France since being accused of raping a teenager.

It is unclear whether Polanski’s 2002 Oscar for Best Director will be revoked. The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.