Bill Cosby Is In Jail And Loving It On 'SNL'

A “Saturday Night Live” sketch has imagined what life is like for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby inside prison and in the program’s version, the 81-year-old is having the time of his life.

Cosby ― who is played by Kenan Thompson ― was joined in the sketch by a new cellmate, host Seth Meyers.

“Wow Bill Cosby, on behalf of every one of your fans it is so disappointing to be meeting you now,” Meyers says.

“What? I am in my prime. I’m in jail and loving it,” Thompson replies. “No kids with the darndest things, limited interaction with Camille (Cosby’s wife) and when I was fighting incarceration, I had no idea that one of the staple foods of the prison system is Jell-O!” (That was one of the products Cosby famously hawked.)

While the sketch never directly addresses that Cosby landed in jail as a sexual predator, there is one telling line in which he asks: “How come every time I try to mentor someone, it ends up turning on me?”

Thompson’s senile and near-blind Cosby then reveals he plans on busting out.

“I got Woody Allen to drive the getaway car. Between the two of us, we got one working eyeball,” he said.