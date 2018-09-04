Bill Cosby's Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized With The Words 'Serial Rapist'

Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles was vandalized this week ― this time with the words “serial rapist.”

The city’s police department told ABC 11 that the incident occurred sometime Monday night. Cosby, 81, was found guilty in April on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault related to accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University, in 2004.

More than 50 women have accused the veteran entertainer of sexual assault, with many saying he drugged and raped them.

Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again - KTLA https://t.co/zeZ0Q0Po90 pic.twitter.com/utuyjP14zT — Annelize Bester (@AnnelizeBester) September 4, 2018

This is the third time the comedian’s Walk of Fame star has been defaced. Last month someone vandalized Cosby’s star with “rapist” written above his name.

In 2014, Cosby’s star was vandalized with the word “rapist” written several times in marker. At the time, the allegations against Cosby had recently been renewed, after comedian Hannibal Buress revisited the accusations in one of his stand-up shows.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce cleaned the star both times.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Bill Cosby’s star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, 2018. It was vandalized again on Sept. 3.