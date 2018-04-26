Bill Cosby Yells At Prosecutor After Guilty Verdict: 'You A**hole!'

Bill Cosby lashed out at a prosecutor in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday after he was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The outburst came as Kevin Steele, district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, argued to the judge that Cosby, 80, should be taken into custody and his $1 million bail revoked. He said Cosby could use his private plane to flee.

“He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole!” Cosby stood up and shouted at Steele, according to The New York Times. “I’m sick of him!”

Judge Steven T. O’Neill said he did not view Cosby as a flight risk and ruled that he could remain free until his sentencing hearing.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison ― 10 years for each count of aggravated indecent assault ― for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Several of his alleged victims sobbed as the verdict was announced. Lili Bernard, who alleged Cosby assaulted her, fled the courtroom in tears with her friend Caroline Heldman as the two hugged.