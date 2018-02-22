ENTERTAINMENT
Ellen DeGeneres Tested Bill Gates With A Grocery Game. Clearly He Doesn't Shop.

Perhaps he should stick to coding.
By Lee Moran

Bill Gates admitted on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that it’s been “a long time” since he last set foot inside a supermarket. Which is why he struggled in a parody version of “The Price Is Right.”

DeGeneres challenged Microsoft’s billionaire founder to guess the price of five items in the spoof “Bill’s Grocery Bills” game, and to add some extra pressure, she vowed to give audience members a prize if he got within a dollar of the correct prices.

Ultimately, Gates ended up needing a lot of help.

Find out how he fared in the clip above.

