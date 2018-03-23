Bill Hader Calls Justin Bieber The Worst-Behaved 'SNL' Guest

Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah’s time together on “Saturday Night Live” was not all good old days ― at least not when Justin Bieber appeared on the show.

The two dished on the singer after a caller on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” asked them to name “SNL’s” “worst-behaved musical guest or host.”

The two didn’t really hesitate. “We both know, dawg,” Pharoah said. To which Hader replied, “Yeah, it was Bieber.”

“He was in a bad place,” Hader said. “Maybe he’s in a better place. But back then ... it was rough.”

Hader said “SNL” guests are usually on their best behavior, but Bieber seemed “exhausted or at the end of a rope.”

At least we’ll always have the Biebs’ funny sketch from that episode in which he played a Miley Cyrus superfan.