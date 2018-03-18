Bill Hader Loses It Playing 'Stefon' In His Return As 'SNL' Host

Actor and comedian Bill Hader returned to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to host, and he brought with him one of the show’s most beloved characters: Stefon.

Stefon is an expert on New York’s hottest clubs and tries to help tourists find the perfect club. This weekend Stefon laid out the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. He even brought out his attorney, played by comedian and former “SNL” writer John Mulaney. Hader and Mulaney co-created the character of Stefon.

In his return, Hader could not keep it together, cracking up as if he was reading the jokes off the cue cards for the first time, which he actually might be!