Bill Maher Delivers Blistering Critique Of Democrats' Political Courage

Bill Maher took aim at Democrats on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

The comedian accused Dems of “being afraid to make the counterargument” to Republicans on various issues, such as defense spending.

“Republicans, they’re all claws and sharp teeth and fangs when they fight,” said Maher. “The Democrats? Their weapon of choice is adaptive coloration.”

Maher further claimed Democrats were “to political courage what Velveeta is to cheese.”

“So how about this, Democrats?” he added. “Let’s create a brand new issue out of thin air just like the Republicans do and you can use it to practice having balls.”