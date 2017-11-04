President Donald Trump is out of the country, and “Real Time” host Bill Maher couldn’t be happier.

“I feel lighter already,” he joked on Friday’s show. “This must be how parents feel when they send their kids off to summer camp.”

The comedian then lightheartedly speculated what Trump would really be doing during his 12-day visit to Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, which began Friday.

“China is the big one, he wants to study their wall,” Maher quipped.