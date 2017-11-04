COMEDY
11/04/2017 03:44 am ET

Bill Maher ‘Reveals’ What Donald Trump Will Really Be Doing On His Asia Trip

“China is the big one, he wants to study their wall," he joked.

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump is out of the country, and “Real Time” host Bill Maher couldn’t be happier.

“I feel lighter already,” he joked on Friday’s show. “This must be how parents feel when they send their kids off to summer camp.”

The comedian then lightheartedly speculated what Trump would really be doing during his 12-day visit to Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, which began Friday.

“China is the big one, he wants to study their wall,” Maher quipped.

Find out Trump’s other plans (according to Maher) in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Television China Bill Maher Real Time With Bill Maher
Bill Maher ‘Reveals’ What Donald Trump Will Really Be Doing On His Asia Trip

CONVERSATIONS