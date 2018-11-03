The “Real Time” host lamented how “every day it gets worse” ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Trump is like a racist Paul Revere. ‘The migrants are coming! The migrants are coming!’” he quipped. “He keeps calling it an invasion. Yes, an invasion of strollers.”

Maher also bashed Fox News over its coverage of the thousands of refugees fleeing violence and poverty who are currently around 800 miles from the U.S. border.

The conservative network “treats this like it’s the zombie apocalypse. But zombies eat brains, why would they be heading toward America?” he joked.