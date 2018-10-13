Bill Maher has got the (spoof) scoop on what questions President Donald Trump has agreed to answer for special counsel Robert Mueller.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the comedian jokingly “revealed” some of the 15 written questions Trump is reportedly preparing to respond to in Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

One of Maher’s imagined questions involved rapper Kanye West, with the other centering on “boofing.”