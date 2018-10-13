COMEDY
Bill Maher ‘Reveals’ What Questions Donald Trump Will Answer For Robert Mueller

The "Real Time" host also called out the president for repeatedly dubbing Democrats "an angry mob."
By Lee Moran

Bill Maher has got the (spoof) scoop on what questions President Donald Trump has agreed to answer for special counsel Robert Mueller.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the comedian jokingly “revealed” some of the 15 written questions Trump is reportedly preparing to respond to in Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

One of Maher’s imagined questions involved rapper Kanye West, with the other centering on “boofing.”

Check out the clip, in which Maher also called out Trump for dubbing Democrats “an angry mob,” here:

