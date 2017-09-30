COMEDY
Bill Maher Goes Full 'CSI' To Connect The Dots Between Donald Trump And Russia

The "Real Time" host broke it down with a bulletin board and lots of yarn.
By Lee Moran

“Real Time” host Bill Maher channeled his inner TV detective on Friday to break down President Donald Trump’s alleged links to the Kremlin.

“The Russia scandal is complicated and that makes a lot of people shrug it off,” said Maher, who then unveiled a large bulletin board to help him explain the allegations in simpler terms.

Using yarn to connect the photographs of all the main players, the comedian went back to the 1990s to analyze Trump’s relationship with the Russians ― and theorize how it may have ended up affecting the 2016 presidential election.

Find out how his investigation goes down in the full segment above.

