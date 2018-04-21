Bill Maher dubbed President Donald Trump’s close relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity a “violation” on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

In dissecting the courtroom revelation that Hannity was the “mystery” client of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, Maher acknowledged that he “got” that Hannity “obviously carries Trump’s water every day on the air.”

But the comedian was slightly more stunned about the news that Hannity reportedly talks with the president every day.

“I mean, this is such a violation of what the Fourth Estate is supposed to be. It’s not supposed to be a branch of the First Estate,” said Maher. “Can you imagine if they found out that (former President Barack) Obama was talking to Rachel Maddow every day?”