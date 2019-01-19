Bill Maher returned to his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday following a two-month break.

And the comedian wasted no time in delivering a controversial moment in his opening monologue, in which he made a homophobic joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maher explained why he believes Trump is a “Russian agent.”

“He did nothing when they told him Russia was meddling in our elections, he fired Comey when he was looking into that shit, he wants to get out of NATO, he met Putin five times,” Maher said. “That’s a lot of times in just a couple of years, always with nobody around. Nobody can know what they’re doing.”

“Forget collusion, I want to know if there’s penetration,” he concluded the gag, which prompted groans from some members of the audience.

Check out the clip here:

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert sparked a Federal Communications Commission investigation in May 2017 after he said in a series of insults about the president that the only thing Trump’s mouth was good for “is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

Colbert later said he’d “do it again,” referring to the anti-Trump monologue that subsequently went viral, but “would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.”