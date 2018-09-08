Bill Maher broke down the reality of what the last week has probably meant to President Donald Trump on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time.”

Maher said anonymous White House sources who contributed to journalist Bob Woodward’s new tell-all book Fear: Trump in the White House, and a senior official’s purported penning of a critical New York Times op-ed on Trump, showed “this is the week that Trump found out that everyone hates him.”

“I don’t mean people like me,” added Maher, who has been a fierce critic of the commander in chief for years. “I mean the people who work for him.”